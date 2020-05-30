The Spill: Saturday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “She’s got her dad’s beautiful skin”: Jesinta Franklin opens up about baby Tallulah.

Jesinta and Lance ‘Buddy’ Franklin welcomed their first child into the world back in Feburary. And despite it being a few months since then, the couple have kept all photos of baby Tallulah under wraps.

However, during an interview with The Morning Show on Thursday, Jesinta gave us a little insight into what their daughter is like.

She explained how the birth went, what Tallulah looks like and which partner she resembles more.

“The birth was actually so amazing,” Jesinta began.

“I was really lucky that I had a very quick 50-minute natural birth. The birth was such a beautiful moment for us.”

She then explained that their little girl has beautiful features and as of right now, she looks more like Buddy.