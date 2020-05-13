Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber are in isolation together. They split 4 years ago.

Every family is different, but one thing we’ve noticed about celebrities in isolation is just how many are spending lockdown with their ex-partners.

In April, we saw famous Hollywood exes Bruce Willis and Demi Moore isolating together with their kids in matching onesies. US Weekly reports Khloe Kardashian and ex Tristan Thompson are co-parenting their daughter True from the same home.

Now, actors Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber are the latest former couple to share their family isolation antics on Instagram, four years after ending their 11-year relationship.

The 21 Grams and The Loudest Voice Australian actress posted a video on her Instagram on Sunday. Naturally, it was of herself and her former husband doing a TikTok dance challenge with their kids.

“The greatest Mother’s Day gift? A TikTok! #modernworld #newnormal,” the Aussie actress captioned the post.

The Daily Mail reports the exes had been isolating in LA with their two tween sons, Alexander “Sasha” Pete, 12, and Samuel “Sammy” Kai, 11, and Liev’s partner, Taylor Neisen. They then relocated to the Hamptons.

Both Watts and Schreiber have previously spoken about keeping their separation from becoming a messy Hollywood split, and maintaining a positive relationship so they can co-parent their kids.