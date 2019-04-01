This simple jean-sizing hack is the only guide you'll ever need for your denims.

We’ve sent a human to the moon, invented gluten-free Vegemite and figured out how to refresh white shoes with denture cleaner, yet shopping for jeans is still one of life’s greatest mysteries.

Between length, rise, style and fit, it can be a total minefield.

To further muddle the equation, jean sizes sometimes go by a numerical digit which measures the size of your waist in inches. For example, a size 10, a medium, and a waist size 28 are all the same size… The mind boggles.

But we’ve discovered a handy hack you’ll want to commit to memory. An equation to find your jeans waist size from your standard clothing size (e.g. a size 12).

Prepare to have your mind blown.

Women’s jeans sizes for sizes AU 6-11.

Your AU size is simply the two numbers of your denim waist size added together. This applies to waist sizes 24-29.

So, if you’re a size 24 waist, you’ll be an AUS size 6 because 2+4=6.

For example:

Size 25 waist – AUS size 7 (2+5=7)

Size 26 waist – AUS size 8 (2+6=8)

Size 27 waist – AUS size 9 (2+7=9)