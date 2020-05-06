Finding the perfect pair of denim jeans is no easy task.

You have to consider many aspects, including the colour, cut and of course, the cost.

But when you do eventually find that pair, you’ll wear them to death and it’ll all be worth it.

We asked Mamamia readers to share their favourites and why they’re so damn good. From 28 women with varying heights, budgets and body shapes, here they are in all their glory… Happy shopping!

"I’ve got a small waist, big butt and I’m short, and these are the best jeans I’ve found for my body shape. They’re [under] $40 and come in lots of colours." - Karagh.

"Honestly the best jeans I’ve ever bought as short person!" - Shay.