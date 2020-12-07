As two high-profile rape cases fall apart, there are two women in our thoughts today.

There, he allegedly committed two sex acts which caused two separate genital injuries to the woman before he left.

“I knew she didn’t want to have sex,” Hayne said in court. “I thought I would just please her.”

The woman said in court that when Hayne tried to kiss and touch her, she told him “no” and “stop” - words he claims she did not say. The woman, now aged 28, says Hayne then allegedly pushed her face down into the pillow on her bed, ripped her pants off and attacked her.

Hayne denies this, insisting he had her consent.

Both parties, however, agree the sex acts stopped when she began to bleed. A doctor who examined the woman’s vagina after the encounter "said it looks like a bite". Hayne says he did not bite her and his barrister instead suggested he "scratched her, by the look of it, with a fingernail".

Last week, the woman broke down while in the witness box.

When the defence counsel pressed her on certain details, she said they were bringing up “irrelevant” information.

"You are making me look stupid and look like an idiot — he f***ing knows what I f***ing said," the woman said in court.

"No means f***ing no."

When the judge afforded her a break, she walked past Hayne on the way out and said "you f***ing piece of s**t".

Upon returning to give evidence, she apologised and the judge said he understood this was a stressful situation for anyone.

In his closing remarks, Hayne’s lawyer said the encounter had evidently caused "a lot of pain, discomfort and grief" to the alleged victim.

The woman had arguably been pushed to breaking point - a regular occurrence for alleged victims of sexual abuse subject to the interrogation of defence counsel. And now, with a hung jury, that breaking point is only stretched.

We don’t know if what Jarryd Hayne did was rape. We do know his alleged victim is at breaking point. We do know that she will have to relive and retell her apparent trauma again.

Exactly one week before the jury of Jarryd Hayne’s alleged rape trial was discharged, another high-profile sporting star’s alleged rape trial had been adjourned the same way.

Jack de Belin 29, is accused of raping a 19-year-old woman alongside his co-accused, Callan Sinclair, 23. Both de Belin and Sinclair pleaded not guilty to the charge of aggravated sexual assault, which allegedly took place in the bedroom of a North Wollongong unit.