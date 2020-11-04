Exactly what we know about the rape allegations against NRL player Jack de Belin.

This post deals with sexual assault and might be triggering for some readers.

This week the trial against NRL player Jack de Belin began and disturbing details of what allegedly occurred during the early hours of December 9 2018 have been revealed.

The St George Illawarra player, 29, is accused of raping a 19-year-old woman alongside his co-accused, Callan Sinclair, 23. Both de Belin and Sinclair have pleaded not guilty to the charge of aggravated sexual assault, which allegedly took place in the bedroom of a North Wollongong unit.

The men say the sexual activity was consensual, in contrast to the woman's evidence that the men ignored her protests and cries.

Here’s what the Wollongong District Court jury has heard so far.

Jack de Belin is a State of Origin player for NSW. Image: Getty.

The two men met the woman in Wollongong bar Mr Crown in December 2018. Sinclair and the woman, who knew each other previously, kissed at the bar, with the woman describing it as "pecking" and "nothing serious". The woman then left with the men and said she thought the trio were going to another club in the early hours of December 9, before de Belin led the group to a North Wollongong unit "to charge his phone".

"I said I want to go home," the woman told the jury.

She initially told the men she'd wait outside for them before asking to use the bathroom, the court heard.

While on the toilet in a bedroom ensuite, the woman said de Belin walked in naked and began showering - causing her to exit quickly.