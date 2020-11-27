Jarryd Hayne, Jack de Belin and the sports players who never learned how to have sex.

Content warning: this post deals with sexual assault and might be triggering for some readers. If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, domestic or family violence and abuse, you can call 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732) at any time.

When former NRL player Jarryd Hayne left the home of an unnamed 28-year-old woman on September 30, 2018, she was bleeding.

There was blood running down her legs and spattered across her bed. There was blood on the hands of Hayne. And on his lip.

She says it was rape.

He says it was an accident.

No one is denying there was blood.

When an unnamed 19-year-old woman left former NRL players Jack de Belin and Callan Sinclair on December 9, 2018, she sent a Snapchat message to a friend. It read "help".

In the aftermath, De Belin sent a series of texts to friends and family. He said, "me and my mate went back to my cousin's house and had a bung [sic], just a typical, standard..."

A 'bun' refers to group sex.

"The only time was as at the end of it, she got a bit weird and said, 'You've got a girlfriend'."

De Belin did have a girlfriend. A girlfriend who was heavily pregnant at the time.

The woman who asked for help spoke to a number of people before making the decision to file a formal police statement and agreeing to a medical examination on the afternoon following the incident.

She says it was rape.

He says it was a mistake.

But no one is denying a man cheated on his pregnant girlfriend.

No one is denying a 'bun' took place in someone's cousin's house between two nightclubs.

No one is denying, at least so far, that de Belin penetrated this woman vaginally and anally and then ejaculated on her back. Such would be difficult for de Belin to deny, given his DNA was found on both vaginal and anal swabs.

De Belin insists she never said no. She says she did.

"There was no verbal or physical resistance, it was just normal, Mum. I just can't believe it," de Belin said in a text message.