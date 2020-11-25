'Wtf are you on about?' The messages Jarryd Hayne sent after alleged sexual assault.

This article mentions acts of alleged sexual assault and may be distressing for some readers.

A woman swore at former NRL star Jarryd Hayne in front of the jury after breaking down in tears in the witness box during his rape trial.

The woman was being questioned by defence barrister Phillip Boulten SC on Wednesday in the Newcastle District Court when she became emotional and burst into tears.

She said Mr Boulten had been trying to make her sound stupid when going through a series of Snapchat messages she exchanged with a friend before Hayne had been due to arrive at her house on the night she was allegedly sexually assaulted.

"It's just irrelevant," the woman said.

"No, means f***ing no."

The woman was asked to step down and take a break and as she walked past Hayne she called him a "f***ing piece of s***".

When she returned to give evidence, the woman apologised but Judge Peter Whitford said he understood it was late in the day, she was tired and it was a stressful situation for anyone.

The woman, now aged 28, was questioned about Snapchat messages to the friend from 3.21pm on September 30, 2018, just hours before Hayne was due to arrive.

The woman's friend told her to remember her worth and all Hayne would want was sex.

Mr Boulten pointed out to the woman that despite her friend's advice not to meet Hayne she still agreed for him to come over.