"It’s a beautifully produced work of fiction." All The Crown controversy in one place.

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Season 4 of The Crown.

It's been over two weeks since season four of The Crown dropped on Netflix. And you best believe we've been talking in fake British accents and obsessively watching Diana interviews ever since.

But there's also been some negative things to come out of the show (and it's not just our accents).

In recent weeks The Crown has sparked quite the controversy surrounding it's historical accuracy and whether it should be clearly labelled fiction.

Calls for The Crown to be labelled a fiction.

Over the weekend, UK Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden called for The Crown to be clearly labelled fiction.

Speaking to The Mail, Dowden said he's worried that viewers could "mistake fiction for fact" and there should be a disclaimer placed before the episode.

"It’s a beautifully produced work of fiction, so as with other TV productions, Netflix should be very clear at the beginning it is just that," said Dowden.

"Without this, I fear a generation of viewers who did not live through these events may mistake fiction for fact."

At the time, the minister said he would be writing to Netflix to outline his concerns.

But the UK government aren't the only ones who want to make it clear that the show isn't a true reflection of history.