The real message hiding in Meghan and Harry's pregnancy announcement.

There's a royal baby on the way. And, in a refreshing turn of events, no-one seems to care much.

Just like in "real" life, first babies are big news, and subsequent ones are kind of... expected.

So when all of our news feeds (RIP) filled with the same black and white picture of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, whom we shall never refer to as a Duke, lying on the grass under a glorious, soaring tree, barefoot on the grass, cradling a tiny bump and smiling with all those God-given big white teeth, we all clucked approvingly and went on with our lives.

Until this.

Image via Daily Star. The Daily Star isn't really a big deal. It's a down-list tabloid that sells around 200,000 a day, which sounds like a lot until you remember its market - Great Britain - has a population of 66 million and the top-selling newspaper, The Sun (also a tabloid) sells about a million copies more every day.

But anyway, the provocative and cruel front page did its job, shared and shared all over the world as yet another example of the viciousness a certain section of the media holds for Meghan Markle, the "outsider" who dared to call them out on their hypocritical bullying.

