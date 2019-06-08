Celeb in 5: Saturday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Jada Pinkett Smith says there have been “betrayals of the heart” in her marriage to Will Smith.

Actor/comedian Jada Pinkett Smith has opened up about betrayals in her marriage to Will Smith in a preview of an upcoming episode of her Facebook video series Red Table Talk.

In the clip, shared by People, the 46-year-old speaks to relationship expert Esther Perel, and explains that there are a range of ways to betray in a relationship that have nothing to do with typical infidelity.

“I’m asked a lot about, ‘Is there infidelity in your relationship with Will?’” she explained. “And it’s like, ‘No, but there’ve been other betrayals of the heart that have been far bigger than I could even think in regards to an infidelity situation.'”

In February, the mother of two spoke about rebuilding her marriage with the Aladdin star.

“Personally, in my journey, what I had to realise was that I had to find all the peace, love and joy within my heart in order to bring it to the table to share… Will had to go away and find the peace, love and joy in his heart to share,” she said.

2. Kim Kardashian asked fans to guess her ‘body-perfecting secret’. They have some theories.

Um. Kimmy K's latest marketing idea has... backfired.

On Friday, the 38-year-old entrepreneur tweeted her fans, asking them to guess what her "body perfecting secret" is.

"My ultimate body perfecting secret is launching to @kkwbeauty on 6.21.19. Can you guys guess what is it is?" she wrote in the tweet.