Beautiful-brained man Louis Theroux has announced an Australian Tour for 2020.

Louis Theroux and his big, sexy brain are coming to Australia in January 2020 and it’s arguably the best thing to happen to our country in recent memory.

The British documentarian announced on Twitter that he’ll be doing a series of live shows in Australia and New Zealand, hosted by Julia Zemiro – perhaps the luckiest woman in the world.

Exciting news! I’ll be doing a series of live shows in Aus and NZ in Jan 2020. Really looking forward to it. Please come! More info here: https://t.co/Nnj0r4Zb3F — Louis Theroux (@louistheroux) June 5, 2019

Louis Theroux Without Limits will see Theroux live on stage in Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane, Canberra, Sydney, Melbourne and Auckland, in a two-hour show that explores the behind-the-scenes secrets of his most famous encounters, as well as an intimate look at what he’s learned from experiencing some of the world’s most bizarre subcultures.

While tickets are yet to go on sale, you can sign up to join the waitlist to access the exclusive presale on 18 June. Tickets officially go on sale on 24 June.

It won’t be the first time Julia Zemiro has spent time with the 49-year-old, having hosted him as a guest on her ABC series Home Delivery, which walks people through their former lives. The episode saw Zemiro take Theroux back to where he grew up in South London, and the time he spent at the prestigious Westminster school.

Over the course of his 20 year career as a documentary filmmaker, Louis Theroux has immersed himself in some of the most bizarre and confronting modern subcultures. He’s spent time with porn stars and wrestlers, neo-Nazis and serial killers, and has created a unique brand of journalism by approaching them all with unmitigated curiosity.

What tends to strike viewers most about Theroux’s approach to his subjects is his ability to establish empathy and rapport with anyone. It’s this skill which then allows him to challenge those individuals – who are usually met by the media with pure outrage – in a manner unlike any other journalist. He asks the hard and important questions, awkward as they may be, with the genuine intention to understand.

In December 2017, I interviewed Theroux ahead of his three-part Dark States series, which explored opioid and heroin addiction in Huntington, sex trafficking in Houston, and murder in Milwaukee.