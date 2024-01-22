'He's hot... and?' The best (and worst) moments from Jacob Elordi’s SNL hosting debut.

Australia's most thirst-inducing export, Jacob Elordi, has made his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live.

Alongside musical guest and Mean Girls star Reneé Rapp (with an iconic Rachel McAdams cameo), Elordi made Australia proud by performing in a range of skits by SNL's writers.

But did he pull it off? It was a loveable albeit uneven performance, with some skits working perfectly while others fell a little flat. Elordi's good looks and commanding height were a recurring joke throughout almost every single sketch which grew a tad tiresome.

I'd also like to have a stern word with whoever decided for Elordi (famously an Australian man) to speak only in an American accent throughout the various skits and parodies. Rude!

We've rounded up the best and worst parts of Jacob Elordi's first Saturday Night Live hosting gig.

Best: Jacob Elordi's teasers were incredible.

Even before the SNL episode aired, hopes were high for Elordi's appearance because his teasers were truly hysterical. In one clip featuring Rapp, Elordi and SNL staple Bowen Yang, the Australian is referred to as a 'baby girl', which is a descriptor affectionately used online for the actor.

In another trailer for the episode, the sketch show played up Elordi's himbo reputation by showing a clip of the Euphoria star struggling to walk down the stairs. He exuded pure labrador energy as some of the SNL staffers tried to coax him down the stairs before he collapsed, falling flat on his (beautiful) face.

Perfect, no notes.