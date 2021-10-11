The 6 wildest moments from Kim Kardashian's viral SNL monologue.

Kim Kardashian made her Saturday Night Live debut earlier this week, and her opening monologue was a series of crude jokes, hilarious one-liners and lethal blows.

From the likes of O.J. Simpson, to her own sisters, no one was safe from what could arguably the most savage roast we've seen in a while.

Kim is not known for her performance skills, so her appearance on SNL was nothing short of surprising, especially when she showed just how far she will go to make a joke - even if it means she and her family are the butt of it.

So without further ado, here are Kim Kardashian's wildest moments on her SNL debut.

She literally referred to her sex tape as a "movie premiere".

The Queen of the Kardashians couldn't not bring up the infamous sex tape that was leaked all the way back in 2007, and has managed to follow her for the entirety of her career. What a way to open the show.

"I know, I’m surprised to see me here too," Kim began in her monologue.

"When they asked, I was like, ‘You want me to host? Why? I haven’t had a movie premiere in a really long time’," she continued, referring to her infamous sex tape.

"Actually, I only had that one movie come out and no one told me it was even premiering. It must have slipped my mum’s mind."