Judith Love Cohen worked through her labour. She gave birth to Jack Black.

Mamamia's Extraordinary Stories series deep dives into the kind of tales you will keep thinking about long after you've read them. From unexplained mysteries to moments that have changed history, Extraordinary Stories will take you down the rabbit hole and make you never want to leave.

In 1969, Judith Love Cohen, a tenacious aerospace engineer, went to work.

Cohen, who was in labour with her fourth child at the time, was determined to finish the problem she was working on.

"She actually went to her office on the day that Jack was born," one of Cohen's sons, Neil Siegel, recalled.

"When it was time to go to the hospital, she took with her a computer printout of the problem she was working on," he continued.

"Later that day, she called her boss and told him that she had solved the problem. And... oh, yes, the baby was born, too."

The baby she gave birth to was Jack Black.

Yes, Jack Black.

The celebrities that have been getting creative in isolation. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

When Judith Love Cohen first started her career in aerospace engineering, less than one per cent of all engineers were women.

"I had already figured out," she said, "that I was going to do things that no [other girls] ever did."

From a very young age, the late aerospace engineer and author had a keen interest in maths and science.

In fact, by fifth grade, Cohen's classmates were paying her to do their maths homework.

When it later came time for Cohen to attend university in the early 1950s, she was certain that she wanted to become a maths teacher. But her high school guidance counsellor suggested otherwise.

"You know, Judy, I think you ought to go to a nice finishing school and learn to be a lady," Cohen remembered the counsellor telling her.

But despite the counsellor's advice, Cohen followed her dreams, landing a scholarship to Brooklyn College to major in maths, before switching to engineering.

By the time she was 19 years old, Cohen was both a New York Metropolitan Opera Ballet Company dancer and an engineering student.