For years, Emilie Sagee was haunted by a ghost who looked exactly like her.

Emilie Sagee had an enviable reputation as a schoolteacher.

She was dedicated, adored by her students, and incredibly diligent.

But over the course of her teaching career, a bizarre pattern emerged.

In just 16 years on the job, Emilie had over 19 different teaching positions in countless schools across France.

People were becoming suspicious. How could such a sincere and hard-working teacher be turned away from so many schools?

But when the 32-year-old began her 19th teaching role at elite boarding school Pensionat von Neuwelcke in 1846, it soon became clear – there was a very good reason why Emilie couldn't retain her teaching roles.

While teaching at Pensionat von Neuwelcke, a number of teachers and students began complaining about seeing Emilie's 'twin' in the classroom.

The 'twin' was often seen imitating Emilie's actions and even sitting silently beside her.

On another occasion, the 'twin' was seen helping Emilie fix a student's dress.

But perhaps most bizarrely, Emilie had no idea about her doppelgänger's existence.

In fact, she never came across her so-called 'twin'.

The story of Emilie Sagee was first told by Robert Dale-Owen in his 1860 book, Footfalls on the Boundary of Another World.

In the book, Dale-Owen writes that he heard about Emilie's story from Julie von Güldenstubbe, daughter of Baron von Güldenstubbe, who attended Pensionat von Neuwelcke.