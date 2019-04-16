Rugby player Israel Folau has attracted significant attention recently, in light of his anti-gay comments and his determination to stand by them despite widespread backlash, including push back from religious leaders.
Last week the Wallabies player posted on his Instagram; “hell waits” for drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists and idolators.
He declared that those living in sin would need to repent, and that “Jesus Christ loves you and is giving you time to turn away from your sin and come to him.”
He also tweeted a photo of a news story in Tasmania passing historic new gender laws whereby gender markers on birth certificates will be optional.
“The devil has blinded so many people in this world. REPENT and turn away from your evil ways,” he wrote under the photo.
Those that are living in Sin will end up in Hell unless you repent. Jesus Christ loves you and is giving you time to turn away from your sin and come to him. _______________ Now the works of the flesh are manifest, which are these , adultery, fornication, uncleanness, lasciviousness, idolatry, witchcraft, hatred, variance, emulations, wrath, strife, seditions, heresies, envyings, murders, drunkenness, revelings, and such like: of the which I tell you before, as I have also told you in time past, that they which do such things shall not inherit the kingdom of God. Galatians 5:19-21 KJV _______________ Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost. Acts 2:38 KJV _______________ And the times of this ignorance God winked at; but now commandeth all men every where to repent: Acts 17:30 KJV _______________
The devil has blinded so many people in this world, REPENT and turn away from your evil ways. Turn to Jesus Christ who will set you free. pic.twitter.com/BWSWTMye98
— Israel Folau (@IzzyFolau) April 10, 2019
Top Comments
As a self confessed fornicator, idolator and drinker, I am not worried or indeed offended but rather amused when someone says I need to repent or I will go to hell. The nuns used to try the same trick when I was a child. You can't stop people with delusional beliefs and you should never take them seriously. Pity our Pentecostal Prime Minister believes the same thing as Israel but keeps it to himself.
He breached his terms of employment ( he was free to do so), His employer acted on the breach (they were free to), seems like a whole lot of freedoms, free speech has always come with responsibilities,