Rugby Australia has issued Folau a breach notice and he is at risk of losing his multi-million dollar contract.

But despite the threat of being dumped by the sport, Folau won’t be backing down on his comments.

“I believe in a God that’s in control of all things,” Folau told The Sydney Morning Herald. “Whatever His will is, whether that’s to continue playing or not, I’m more than happy to do what He wants me to do.”

Ultimately, he’s prepared to pick God over rugby.

So what is this religion that Falou stands so resolutely by?

What is Assemblies of God?

Assemblies of God was founded in Hot Springs, Arkansas in April, 1914, with 300 people at the founding convention.

There are currently more than 69 million Assemblies of God members worldwide, making it the world’s largest Pentecostal denomination.

They embrace the bible as divinely caused and the true sovereign rule of faith and behaviour.

They have four core beliefs; Salvation, Baptism in the Holy Spirit, Divine Healing and the Second Coming of Christ.

The thing that sets them apart from from other Protestant churches is their practice of speaking in tongues as a sign of anointing.

They believe the bible is the ultimate way someone should live their life, and the church is the Body of Christ here on earth. In the near future, Jesus Christ will return to claim his bride, the church.

They also believe that the church has a mission to seek and save all who are lost in sin, and a final judgement will be had for those who have rejected Christ.

Originally raised a Mormon, Folau found Assemblies of God in 2011.

What does it look like in Australia?

In Australia, Assemblies of God is known as Australian Christian Churches (ACC).

Here, there are more than 225,000 who attend more than 1000 churches spread out across the country.

The Australian amalgamation of churches that followed Assemblies of God beliefs was formed in 1937, and the denomination only adopted the name “Australian Christian Churches” in 2007.

However, ex-leader and high profile preacher from the church Anthony Venn-Brown told Mamamia, it’s important in this debate about Folau to remember that each church within this denomination is very independent.

“If we’re talking about the Assemblies of God worldwide, that’s a different thing again. The Australian version has never been out of the US headquarters, it’s always been an independent thing,” Venn-Brown explained.

“It’s not a big hierarchy like in the Catholic Church, the structure is very different. They are all independent of each other.

“Most Australian versions have actually gone into a very contemporary mode. Divorced people can been re-married. Ministers can drink alcohol. Ministers can be women. They are very liberal now in lots of areas. It’s unrecognisable to when I walked into the church in 1969,” he added.