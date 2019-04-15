-With AAP.

Israel Folau says he will miss rugby but is prepared to walk away from the sport without a fight for the sake of his faith.

In his first interview since posting homophobic messages on social media on Wednesday, Folau wouldn’t back down on his actions and said he would be prepared to accept his fate from rugby authorities.

The Waratahs have stood the star Wallabies fullback down indefinitely while Rugby Australia is likely to rip up his lucrative four-year deal for a breach of contract.

Folau spoke to the Sydney Morning Herald after he and netball star wife Maria attended a church service in suburban Sydney.

The 30-year-old denied reports that he would consider taking legal action if Rugby Australia severed ties.

He said he would regard such a decision as “God’s will”.

"First and foremost, I live for God now. Whatever he wants me to do, I believe his plans for me are better than whatever I can think. If that's not to continue on playing, so be it," Folau said.

"In saying that, obviously I love playing footy and if it goes down that path I'll definitely miss it. But my faith in Jesus Christ is what comes first."

Folau said his beliefs hadn't been swayed by the waves of criticism directed at him.

"Absolutely not. I'll stand on what the Bible says. I share it with love. I can see the other side of the coin where people's reactions are the total opposite to how I'm sharing it."