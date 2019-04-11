Israel Folau sacked by Rugby Australia over his hateful anti-gay comments. It's about time.

— With AAP.

Rugby Australia has told Israel Folau it plans to terminate the Wallabies superstar’s $4 million contract after his latest social media attacks on homosexuals.

Rugby Australia boss Raelene Castle and NSW Rugby Union CEO Andrew Hore issued the following statement on Thursday night.

“Rugby Australia and the New South Wales Rugby Union have made repeated attempts to contact Israel both directly and via his representatives since 6.30pm on Wednesday, and at this point he has failed to communicate directly with either organisation,” the statement said.

“Whilst Israel is entitled to his religious beliefs, the way in which he has expressed these beliefs is inconsistent with the values of the sport.

Australian rugby union player Israel Folau is to have his contract terminated after social media posts attacking homosexuality, amongst other things. pic.twitter.com/3Cdl9DPHnT — Ben Sutherland (@bensutherland) April 11, 2019

“We want to make it clear that he does not speak for the game with his recent social media posts.

“Israel has failed to understand that the expectation of him as a Rugby Australia and NSW Waratahs employee is that he cannot share material on social media that condemns, vilifies or discriminates against people on the basis of their sexuality.

“Rugby is a sport that continuously works to unite people. We want everyone to feel safe and welcome in our game and no vilification based on race, gender, religion or sexuality is acceptable and no language that isolates, divides or insults people based on any of those factors can be tolerated.

“As a code we have made it clear to Israel formally and repeatedly that any social media posts or commentary that is in any way disrespectful to people because of their sexuality will result in disciplinary action.

“In the absence of compelling mitigating factors, it is our intention to terminate his contract.”

Rugby Australia’s major sponsor Qantas has also responded to Folau’s comments.