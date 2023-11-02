We asked a scalp expert if air-drying your hair really is worse than using a hairdryer.

When it comes to beauty, it can feel like a new set of 'rules' pops up every day. From haircare to makeup and skincare, it seems almost impossible to keep on top of what's 'right' and 'wrong'.

It can feel overwhelming. Confusing. Even when writing and talking about beauty is literally your job *gestures to self*.

But there's one particular viral beauty opinion we need to discuss. Because it's been floating around for a while now, and it goes against everything we were ever taught.

In case you didn't read the headline (nice!), it's about your hair. More specifically, how you dry it.

Because apparently, air-drying your hair causes way more damage to your scalp and strands than using heat — and, look... we're going to need to take a seat.

Just search #airdryinghair on TikTok and you'll find millions upon millions of videos – a lot of which speak to the concerns of air-drying your hair over heat-drying your hair. And it's got us confused as hell.

Watch: Looking for the best haircuts over 40? Check out Laura Jackel's hair transformation. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

We're talking about stuff like this:

And this viral clip posted by Scarlett Rocourt, CEO of the haircare brand Wonder Curl.

So, is there actually any truth to it?

Well, according to a study, it was found that, "although using a hair dryer causes more surface damage than natural drying, using a hairdryer at a distance of 15 centimetres (about six inches) with continuous motion causes less damage than drying hair naturally."