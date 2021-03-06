ROADTEST: I went looking for the perfect wedding guest dress. Here's what I found.

Who doesn’t love a wedding? Love, flowers, friends, an open bar... And with restrictions lifting, weddings are back on!

I can hear brides rejoicing up and down the East Coast of Australia, and the sound of wedding guests howling in frustration because they’ve realised that 12 months without major events has left them with nothing to wear.

Bodies change, as do fashion trends, so I (your favourite fat fashionista) am here to help you revamp your wedding wardrobe!

Mamamia reviews: The latex bodysuit. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

Now, it’s been a while since I went to a wedding so I asked my friends and the wisdom of Instagram what wedding fashion rules they live by. Here’s what they came up with:

Don't wear white Don't wear the same colour as the bridesmaids Nothing too revealing NEVER upstage the bride.

My only addendum: It’s 2021 and not all brides wear white. So, as long as it’s okay with the bride, don’t be afraid of white! I even have a white option to show you.

I loved this roadtest because there isn’t just one type of wedding – there are formal weddings, beach weddings, boho weddings, the possibilities are endless. Which means so are the fashion choices!

I searched high and low for five plus-size wedding outfits with different themes in mind, so hopefully there’s something for everyone.

As always, I’ve ditched the number on the tag and relied on the size guide on the website to help me choose what’s right for me. But in case you’re wondering, I’m usually a size 24-ish.

Also, I’ve rated the cost of these dresses using dollar signs ranging from $ for cheap, to $$$ for exy.

Beach Wedding: Forever New Curve

Image: Supplied.