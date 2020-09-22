ASK CHANTELLE: "My partner wants me to squirt during sex. How do I do that?"

Mamamia's Ask Chantelle series is a pervy Q&A session with Psycho-Sexologist Chantelle Otten. Think about all the sex questions you've wanted answers for, but have been too shy to ask. Nothing is too embarrassing, kinky or wild for Chantelle. Honestly, we've all probably wondered the same thing too. This week, one woman wants to know everything there is to know about squirting. And, if you have a sex question you want answered, email [email protected] with Ask Chantelle in the subject line.



"My partner wants me to squirt during sex. How do I do that?"



Squirting!

Ok, so this is a hot topic. Not everyone can squirt, so don't beat yourself up if it's difficult. But, it's always good to give it a few tries and to enjoy the process. A lot of women love squirting and would like to know how to perform this more on command. If done right, the bedsheets will be wet and you’ll both be smiling. Here are instructions for your partner:

Watch: Five interesting ways women can reach orgasm. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

Tip 1: Prepare the room. Get rid of distractions, make sure you have privacy, some gentle lighting, and a soft and sensual playlist (try Majid Jordan or Loyle Carner). Sex is about the journey, not the destination.

Tip 2: Ask your lady to lie on her back and have her knees bent, letting her legs hang to the side in a frog-like position. This will relax the muscles in the thighs. You could stick with this position, or have a pillow resting just under her buttocks. This will tilt her pelvis slightly, making it possible for both vaginal and clitoral stimulation during foreplay and intercourse.

Tip 3: Have fun with foreplay. Foreplay is important in any sexual interaction - aim for pleasure and stimulation. There is no need to rush, focus on giving her all the pleasure. Preparing her both mentally and physically for the experience is absolutely essential if you want her to climax, and especially if you want to make her squirt.

Tip 4: Invest in high-quality lube. Silicone lubricant is best for this act.

You can apply it liberally to the clitoris, inside her vagina and to your fingers and palms. Play with her clitoris, to arouse her vagina.