ASK CHANTELLE: My boyfriend really wants me to 'peg' him. What do I do?

My boyfriend really wants me to 'peg' him. But I'm not even sure what that means or how it works? Help!



Hey honey, um… cool! I’m all for sexual fantasies, and pegging is a really fun, erotic sexual activity.

Pegging is basically when a woman wears a strap-on dildo (I think the vibrating kinds are best) and uses it to perform anal sex on the male. Honestly, it’s way more popular than you think, and it will be super enjoyable for your partner.

Strapping on a dildo is actually quite an empowering experience, and you must remember that you are in control of your partner's comfort here, so communication is key.

I would suggest purchasing the dildo together. This way you can pick one to suit your needs. I would lean towards an adjustable strap harness that allows you to change the size of the dildo, depending on your partner's needs.

Soft, silicone dildos are the way to go. And I would suggest one that vibrates, because you can choose to add those extra sensations in, to elevate your partner's experience.

To prepare for the experience, you need to make sure you are both on the same page with what your expectations are of the experience. No play without the green light.