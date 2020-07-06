ASK CHANTELLE: I'm a straight woman and my boyfriend wants to try male anal play. Help!

Mamamia's Ask Chantelle series is a pervy Q&A session with Psycho-Sexologist Chantelle Otten. Think about all the sex questions you've wanted answers for, but have been too shy to ask. Nothing is too embarrassing, kinky or wild for Chantelle. Honestly, we've all probably wondered the same thing too. This week, one woman wants to know all about anal sex. And, if you have a sex question you want answered, email [email protected]
I am straight woman and my boyfriend has expressed an interest in male anal play. I'm open minded about it but have no idea where to start or what to expect?
Chantelle says:
Thanks so much for your question! Just a little caveat: as this question is about heterosexual men, I am going to be specific to them when I give my answer about anal play.
Watch: How to give a good blowjob. Post continues below.
Now, this type of play has been on the rise and is affectionately named BOB (bend over boyfriend). The anus and prostate are able to be stimulated during BOB play. Prostate massages may also help improve erectile dysfunction (ED), urine flow, painful ejaculation and may prevent prostatitis… But we will cover prostate massages in another article. For now, starting with the basics.
View this post on Instagram
So! It's men's health week, and I wanted to celebrate by doing a giveaway with @lovehoneyau . I have an 'Ignite; vibrating prostate massager to give away. So let me school you on why you want to win this toy! It is for those who have a prostate, and not everyone has a prostate! Only cisgender men and people assigned male at birth have them, but to be honest, I believe everyone can benefit from this toy, it just sends goooood vibes up the backdoor. The prostate, or P-spot, as it’s often called, is a small muscular gland that produces the seminal fluid found in ejaculation fluid. The prostate helps propel semen from the penis. The p-spot is also surrounded by nerve endings that can feel oh-so-good when touched just right. The prostate is in the back door (use water based lubricant for comfort). P-spot orgasms are said to feel similar to penile orgasms, only way more intense and felt through the entire body. There are reports of people having super orgasms, which are a stream of fast, continuous orgasms that cause the body to shudder. Not everyone ejaculates during a prostate orgasm, but some release a dribble of milky fluid from the urethra. So... do yourself or a boo a favour and enter the draw! 😘To enter this comp, follow me and @lovehoneyau and tag 2 friends to also enter. You must be following both of us and have tagged 2 friends to be eligible! xx draw on 30th of June