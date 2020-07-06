ASK CHANTELLE: I'm a straight woman and my boyfriend wants to try male anal play. Help!

Mamamia's Ask Chantelle series is a pervy Q&A session with Psycho-Sexologist Chantelle Otten. Think about all the sex questions you've wanted answers for, but have been too shy to ask. Nothing is too embarrassing, kinky or wild for Chantelle. Honestly, we've all probably wondered the same thing too. This week, one woman wants to know all about anal sex. And, if you have a sex question you want answered, email [email protected]

I am straight woman and my boyfriend has expressed an interest in male anal play. I'm open minded about it but have no idea where to start or what to expect?

Chantelle says:

Thanks so much for your question! Just a little caveat: as this question is about heterosexual men, I am going to be specific to them when I give my answer about anal play.

Now, this type of play has been on the rise and is affectionately named BOB (bend over boyfriend). The anus and prostate are able to be stimulated during BOB play. Prostate massages may also help improve erectile dysfunction (ED), urine flow, painful ejaculation and may prevent prostatitis… But we will cover prostate massages in another article. For now, starting with the basics.