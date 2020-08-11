ASK CHANTELLE: My partner keeps talking about 'eating ass'. What do I need to know?

Mamamia's Ask Chantelle series is a pervy Q&A session with Psycho-Sexologist Chantelle Otten. Think about all the sex questions you've wanted answers for, but have been too shy to ask. Nothing is too embarrassing, kinky or wild for Chantelle. Honestly, we've all probably wondered the same thing too. This week, one woman wants to know everything there is to know about eating ass. And, if you have a sex question you want answered, email [email protected] with Ask Chantelle in the subject line.

My partner keeps talking to me about ‘eating ass’. What do I need to know?



While the idea of turning our partner's ass into a tasty snack isn’t for everyone, it’s definitely something to try before ruling it out - only if you want to, of course!

﻿For a lot of people, t﻿﻿he taboo nature of anal play can be what stops the exploration, but actually that taboo nature is what makes it so erotic. We’ve all heard that we want what we can’t (or shouldn’t) have, so when society says, "﻿No butt stuff" we want it even more!

﻿While eating ass isn’t exactly a dinner table conversation (though it has been known to come up at a few of my di﻿nner parties!) there﻿ is nothing wrong with wanting to give it a go. More people than you think are enjoying some oral anal stimulation, so if you’re nervous about bringing it up with a partner or your partner has brough it up with you, consider these questions.

﻿Why is the idea erotic? What about it makes you hot? Questions like this can help you understand each other's desire.

Now while there is nothing wrong with eating ass there are some preparation steps that should be taken before grabbing a napkin and jumping in. Firstly, make sure everyone’s nice and clean, and has taken a shower or bath beforehand.