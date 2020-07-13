ASK CHANTELLE: My partner wants to try a golden shower. What do I need to know?

Mamamia's Ask Chantelle series is a pervy Q&A session with Psycho-Sexologist Chantelle Otten. Think about all the sex questions you've wanted answers for, but have been too shy to ask. Nothing is too embarrassing, kinky or wild for Chantelle. Honestly, we've all probably wondered the same thing too. This week, one woman wants to know all about golden showers. And, if you have a sex question you want answered, email [email protected]



My partner wants to try a golden shower and I'm semi-interested. What do I need to know?

Urolagnia means a tendency to derive sexual pleasure from the sight or thought of urination, and whilst golden showers are often joked about, to many they are a highly erotic experience. They are one form of ‘piss play’, meaning sexual play that involves piss.

Watch: How to have better sex. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

Now, I think it’s great that you are interested. The reality is, lots of people like to get peed on, and some like to drink the urine too. It is often part of BDSM.