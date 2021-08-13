5 simple ways to make your home look more expensive, according to an interior stylist.

For the past year and a half, I've been on the hunt for ways to spruce up my home.

I've searched for new homewares to purchase, DIY projects to start and just some simple tips and tricks to make the inside of my place look ✨fresh✨.

Along the way, I've realised that almost anything home-related can get pretty damn pricey. But apparently, it doesn't have to be.

Video via Mamamia.

I spoke to Liz Hayward, interior decorator and stylist at Hayward & Co, to quiz her on five ways to make my home look expensive without actually spending that much. Here's what she said.

1. Keep to a maximum of three colours.

Liz explained that one of the easiest tricks to make your home look fancy is to choose a few colours you like and stick to them.

"By refining your colour palette and keeping to a maximum of three colours within any one room, you can easily achieve a space that feels unified," Liz said.

"You can of course still add small accents of colour with personal décor items, but large items should be kept within the chosen palette."