Looking to start a DIY project at home? Here are 6 accounts you should follow for inspo.

If you're itching to change up your living space right now, you're not alone.

Put it down to all the extra time inside; but whether it's buying new furniture or a little more large-scale, like renovating a property, 2021 has seen us place more attention than ever on our homes.

Watch: How to make a room look bigger. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

We've previously shared some of our go-to Instagram accounts for renovating and home decor. But what about those DIY projects you can do on the cheap?

If you're keen to learn a new skill and save money, look no further. Here are six accounts you should follow on Instagram for all the DIY inspo.

Geneva Vanderzeil @genevavanderzeil

After moving to London in 2008, Brisbane-born Geneva Vanderzeil began sharing her DIY projects on her blog, A Pair & a Spare. These days, she documents the renovation of her 150-year-old Brisbane cottage and shares her easy hacks to upcycle secondhand pieces on her Instagram account, widely known for the hashtags #trashtoterracotta, #uptiled and #disastertoplaster.

Some of her most recent projects (that you can replicate yourself) include a tiled desk with coloured grout, a plaster side table, and simple ways to upcycle pre-loved chairs. We're low-key obsessed with it all.