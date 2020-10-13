ASK CHANTELLE: 'My friend says she can come from nipple play alone. How is this possible?'

Mamamia's Ask Chantelle series is a pervy Q&A session with Psycho-Sexologist Chantelle Otten. Think about all the sex questions you've wanted answers for, but have been too shy to ask. Nothing is too embarrassing, kinky or wild for Chantelle. Honestly, we've all probably wondered the same thing too. This week, one woman wants to know everything there is to know about nipple orgasms. And, if you have a sex question you want answered, email [email protected] with Ask Chantelle in the subject line.

'My friend says she can come from nipple play alone. How is this possible?'

Okay, I know what you’re thinking: are nipple orgasms really a thing? The answer is - yes, they are! Nipple stimulation is really an under appreciated erotic art form and totally deserves some attention.

The nipples are a highly erogenous zone for all genders, and can be stimulated through touching, licking, biting, caressing... Even if you’re not reaching orgasmic sensations, nipple stimulation is generally a very stimulating and arousing experience. Your ability to have a nipple orgasm is thanks to the many nerve endings on and around your nipple.

Now, if you're thinking, I must have a nipple orgasm, I’m going to give you a few tips. But it will take practice, practice, practice.

Remember that orgasms come in all shapes and sizes and are different from person to person.

For some vulva owners, all it takes is a few minutes of clitoral stimulation to experience a tingling and lovely sensation between their legs. For others, it might take much more play and some attention from a clitoral vibrator to achieve the same sensation. The point being, when I give you these tips, don’t aim for an orgasm, because you will put too much pressure on yourself. Aim for pleasure, and tap into the sensations you do feel.

To start off, I recommend that you start caressing your own chest. Begin by stroking and lightly massaging or squeezing over the breast. Next, take the palm of your hand and start making broad strokes over the nipple itself before experimenting with your fingers to focus on the nipple, circling around it and tweaking it softly.