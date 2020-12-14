Know what sucks even more than having a bumpy forehead? Not knowing why you suddenly have said bumpy forehead or how to actually get rid of it.

The good news is that those bumps on your forehead are usually not a serious cause for concern. But, that doesn't mean they're not frustrating as hell. Uneven skin texture SUCKS.

So, what's a dame in to do?

Are you having an allergic reaction to something? Can you scrub it off with a mitt? Squeeze it? Slap on some acids? IT'S THE ACIDS, RIGHT?

Maybe.

We got in touch with dermatologist Dr Cara McDonald from Complete Skin Specialists and asked her about some of the most common causes of those tiny forehead bumps, and what you can do to get rid of them.

So, mitts off, friend.

Why is my forehead bumpy?

Now, this is probably the most important thing about this whole skin sitch, because getting those tiny bumps on your forehead can mean a few different things.

"There are many causes of 'bumpy skin' on the forehead," said Dr McDonald. (Told ya!). "One of the most common would be blocked pores, or congestion - which is a mild form of acne."

Mild forehead acne can appear as tiny bumps and can be caused by things like comedones (when dead skin cells and oil block your pores - whiteheads are the closed ones, blackheads are the open ones).

If the bumps are quite large or irritated and red, you're probably dealing with papules. If the bumps are just super red and have pus on the top (cute!), it'll probably mean you have pustules on your forehead.

What fun!

If you're looking in the mirror and none of these things look/sound familiar, McDonald said it could even be something like milia (small, keratin-filled bumps that you CANNOT and SHOULD NOT squeeze), rosacea (characterised by facial redness and bumpy skin) or contact dermatitis.

"Other causes include inflammatory skin conditions such as rosacea and dermatitis and many possible small benign skin lesions such as milial cysts, sebaceous hyperplasia and seborrhoeic keratosis." Cool!