The 5 things none of us expected about being in self-isolation.

It’s day 431 of self-isolation. Or something like that.

And as Australia sees the beacon of light in the slight easing of restrictions, we begin to step – cautiously – forward, toward our post-pandemic lives. (Of course, we’re far from there yet.)

Since the coronavirus crisis has befell the world, and unprecedented measures have upended our lives, there are a slew of lessons and observations we’ll forever keep in our back-pockets.

Watch: What you’re like in self-isolation, according to your star sign. Post continues below.

Video by Mamamia

Of course, many of us have found a new appreciation for the simple pleasures.

But we’ve also learned some unexpected tidbits, like the fact that watching TV for 6,845 hours really isn’t that fun, Zoom calls simply suck, and not even a pandemic can inspire us to paint. Maybe that last one is just me, though.

But as we’ve pivoted away from our fast-paced everyday lives, there were a few other things none of us expected about living in self-isolation.

Despite wearing no makeup, we have bad skin.

I presumed quarantine would produce my best skin. Most of us are wearing no makeup, giving our skin space to breath. Plus, with more time on our hands, we’ve employed new, longer skincare routines.

And yet… breakouts seem to have become an almost-ubiquitous part of our isolation experiences.

Here at Mamamia, we’re calling it ‘Isolation skin’.