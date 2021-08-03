'This lockdown is nothing like the last. I've lost all motivation.'

Motivation. Have you seen her? I could've sworn I caught a glimpse of her, but now it seems she's just kinda... gone?

Show yourself. Pls.

If you've been wondering wtf is going on with your feels during this lockdown, I'm with you. Because things are different.

During last year's lockdown, I exercised every day, read books, started to learn how to cook (badly) and had regular Zoom sessions with friends and family - there were virtual baby showers, board games, trivia nights and wine nights.

Things were s**t, but okay.

Watch: Things you never say in 2021. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia

But this second time around it feels... stale

Instead of trying my hand at baking (lol), getting up early every morning for a sunrise walk (another lol) or making plans for Zoom calls like I did last time, I'm kinda just... being.

Like so many others, my day in and day out routine is already mapped out. Working from home almost seems robotic.

I sleep in approximately too late, hover from my bed to my 'office' or 'podcast studio', get up to eat at a random time that's neither breakfast nor lunch, saunter back to my 'office' and end up curled up on my sofa at 5:30pm. I watch an episode or seven of the X-Files, and head to bed.