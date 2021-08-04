From twice a day to monthly: 19 women on how often they actually bathe their kids.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis sparked a global debate last week after sharing on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast that they only wash their kids “when they can see the dirt on them”.

The couple began by telling Dax about their personal washing routines, with Ashton saying he washes his “armpits and my crotch daily and nothing else ever”.

Mila said that as someone who grew up without hot water in the Ukraine, she was not “that parent who bathed her newborns - ever”.

Since then, fellow Hollywood star Kristen Bell has come out in solidarity saying on US TV show The View, that she too “waits for the stink” before washing her kids.

“Once you catch a whiff, that's biology's way of letting you know you need to clean it up,” Kristen said.

“There's a red flag. Honestly, it's just bacteria; once you get bacteria you gotta be like, 'Get in the tub or the shower.' So, I don't hate what [Ashton and Mila] are doing. I wait for the stink."

We wanted to know whether this was a weird Hollywood trend or an everyday occurrence, so we asked our Mamamia community to tell us how often they bathed their kids and why.

We were inundated with answers that covered a range of family washing habits, but here are 19 of our favourite responses:

1. Sarah

I’m a mum to three kids aged five, three and three months old. When our first child was born we were careful not to bathe too often to avoid drying out his skin.

With our third, we are more likely to bathe her when we can’t remember when her last one was! My second child has eczema so we definitely try not to bathe her too often. Usually it ends up being a couple of times a week, and we time it before kindergarten so the teachers don’t think we are terrible parents for sending stinky kids!

2. Susie

I have twins and found it difficult to bathe them by myself.

My husband would get home from work too late, so we just did it once-a-week on the weekend. They are nine now and it's still pretty much once a week!

It usually coincides with hair needing to be washed. I have told them that once they are teenagers they will need to shower more often.