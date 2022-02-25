Five years after separating, Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor are back together.

Five years after announcing their separation, actors Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor are back together, and they have the pandemic to thank for it.

In a recent profile with Esquire, Stiller opened up about their relationship, sharing that they decided it would be best for him to move back in to the pair's family home in the early months of lockdown so he could continue to see their kids.

"Over the course of time, it evolved," he shared.

"We were separated and got back together and we’re happy about that. It’s been really wonderful for all of us. Unexpected, and one of the things that came out of the pandemic."

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor, who is best known for playing Marcia Brady in The Brady Bunch Movie, met in 1999 while filming the pilot for TV show Heat Vision and Jack, which never made it to air.

According to Stiller, it was pretty much love at first sight.

"When I met her, I pretty much thought, 'That’s the person,'" he said in a 2007 interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"It was like, 'Wow, this is a great person. I love her.'"

