Honey Badger was pinning his entire rebrand on I'm A Celeb. Then he was kicked out of the jungle.

It’s been five years since he became the most hated man in the country, and now The Bachelor, who stood up not one but two girls, has seemingly failed to win over the public’s heart again.

The Honey Badger, alternatively known by his real name, Nick Cummins, was booted off I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here on Thursday night after the 35-year-old didn’t get enough votes from the public to keep him safe.

“Righto, thank you Australia, thank you friends, family…,” he told viewers. “It’s been an absolute mission and an adventure, one to remember.”

Watch: What worries Nick 'The Honey Badger' Cummins about his I'm A Celebrity teammates. Post continues after video.



Video via 10 Play.

For a man who admits he loves nothing more than getting out into the bush and going off the grid, his hasty exit after a 10-night stay is a bit more than a slap in the face, especially following that snake bite.

After landing in the South African jungle on Easter Monday, The Honey Badger was left with blood pouring down his arm, and facial expressions that made viewers squirm, after being forced to stick his hand in the animal’s cage for 30 seconds in a bid to win food for the camp.

Turns out, pythons don’t love him either, and the fortunately-non-venomous snake bit down on the former Wallaby’s wrist. While a reptile handler had to be brought in to pull the creature off him, host Dr Chris Brown said he thought The Honey Badger’s skin might have been a bit tougher... being a honey badger and all.

Nick 'The Honey Badger' Cummins was voted off I'm A Celeb... on Thursday. Image: 10 Play.