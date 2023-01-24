'Think I may have found me a keeper.' Brittany Hockley hard-launches her new boyfriend.

It's official! Brittany Hockley has hard-launched her new partner.
Her boyfriend is 30-year-old Swiss footballer, Benjamin Siegrist who is a goalkeeper for the Scottish team Celtic Football Club. The pair have been spending time together in Scotland and Paris, with Hockley confirming via Instagram that she is happy and in love.
The post from Hockley included a montage of videos and photos of the pair together exploring France.
"From Paris, with love. Think I may have found me a keeper #hardestlaunch," she captioned the video.
The pair met back in November, 35-year-old Hockley saying they first connected on the celebrity dating app Raya. At the time, Siegrist's team was playing in Australia against Sydney FC.