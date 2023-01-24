'Think I may have found me a keeper.' Brittany Hockley hard-launches her new boyfriend.

"It is hard, because I was going through a breakup and everyone wanted to know about it. The Daily Mail was speculating about it and certain horrible podcasts out there (that I won't name) were, you know, trying to write stories about it. And if you're living that, you're not ready. I didn't know what it was myself and people were demanding an answer," she explained.

Hockley also spoke about receiving messages from people saying they were owed "an explanation" from Hockley about the end of her relationship, or dating life in general. It's something Hockley said has been difficult to navigate.

"I will give one when I am ready to, but it is difficult being so open and vulnerable. Because we share a lot, people think they are entitled to know everything, but there are parts [of our lives] that Laura and I have never spoken about and never will."

As for Hockley and her co-star Laura Byrne, we'll be seeing even more of the duo this year following the announcement they are the new hosts of KIIS FM's afternoon radio show The Pick Up with Britt, Laura and Mitch [Churi].

"Well, this is a pinch-me moment if I ever did have one!! So excited to say that three of us will be in your ears nationwide, Monday to Friday from 3-4pm!



"This is genuinely my dream team and there's no one else I would rather have amazingly deep, meaningful and very public conversations with. See y'all soon!" Hockley said about the radio show news. "Thanks to everyone that has ever listened to us… we can't do it without you and we love you enormously."

Feature Image: Instagram @brittany_hockley.