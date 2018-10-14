Nick Cummins just broke all the rules about what to do when Australia hates you. It worked.

There’s a look people get.
Defeated. Exhausted. But more than anything, stunned.
Stunned that this ever happened to them.
“But I’m a good person,” they told themselves, at least at the beginning. “How could this happen to me?”
You can see the puffiness of their eyes that have cried more tears than they thought they were capable of. The dark circles that indicate they haven’t slept a full night in weeks. The deepening of their cheeks, suggesting they’ve probably lost their appetite.
Their voice is breaking. They’re not crying but it feels like at any moment they’re about to.
Tonight, that person was Nick Cummins.
He’s one of Australia’s most beloved sporting heroes, but the pile on that ensued after his decision to choose no one on the finale of The Bachelor, has left him broken.
Cummins – the quintessential Aussie bloke, who never takes anything too seriously – has “never been in a state like this”.
Not when he’s been confined to a wheelchair after a rugby injury. Not when he’s been in so much pain he’s had to crawl to the fridge to get some food.
This experience, he says, “was a whole other beast,” and a beast we probably, as a culture, don’t have the words for just yet.
Cummins’ voice wasn’t as loud. He struggled to laugh. In a word, he seemed terrified.
And rightfully so.
The Honey Badger chats about his low mental space during the show, knocks some tabloid headlines on the head, plus he has a message for Brittany and Sophie. #TheProjectTV pic.twitter.com/cDA1aNIRfr
— The Project (@theprojecttv) October 14, 2018
Top Comments
I’m so confused as to why people think he’s got an inability to commit. Are you supposed to pretend to love someone to show that you’re good at committment?!?! No wonder everyone gets divorced. Please, just do your best to commit to the right person in the first place! It’s not a guarantee but it’s a good start.
It sucks for the girls who went on the show, I guess, but this was going to happen to 27 out of 28 of them regardless of whether he found true love with Number 28 or not, so they’ll get over it and find guys that are right for them.
This guy is getting bullied and harassed because he didn’t pretend to fall in love with someone on a reality show. WTF??? It’s absolutely shocking. It’s also very scary how invested viewers were in this show to be feeling this level of disappointment and outrage.
Personally, I think he did the right thing. Why choose someone for the sake of choosing and then disappoint them to a greater degree down the line.