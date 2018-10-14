Nick Cummins just broke all the rules about what to do when Australia hates you. It worked.

There’s a look people get.

Defeated. Exhausted. But more than anything, stunned.

Stunned that this ever happened to them.

“But I’m a good person,” they told themselves, at least at the beginning. “How could this happen to me?”

You can see the puffiness of their eyes that have cried more tears than they thought they were capable of. The dark circles that indicate they haven’t slept a full night in weeks. The deepening of their cheeks, suggesting they’ve probably lost their appetite.

Their voice is breaking. They’re not crying but it feels like at any moment they’re about to.

Tonight, that person was Nick Cummins.

He’s one of Australia’s most beloved sporting heroes, but the pile on that ensued after his decision to choose no one on the finale of The Bachelor, has left him broken.

Cummins – the quintessential Aussie bloke, who never takes anything too seriously – has “never been in a state like this”.

Not when he’s been confined to a wheelchair after a rugby injury. Not when he’s been in so much pain he’s had to crawl to the fridge to get some food.

This experience, he says, “was a whole other beast,” and a beast we probably, as a culture, don’t have the words for just yet.

Cummins’ voice wasn’t as loud. He struggled to laugh. In a word, he seemed terrified.

And rightfully so.