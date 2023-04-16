'Blood was gushing.' All the injuries that have occurred on I'm A Celeb throughout the years.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here is underway and there's already been plenty of drama.

We've had Domenica Calarco and Kerri-Anne Kennerley's heated conversation, Dicko's reflections on his controversial Australian Idol comments and we're not even halfway through the season!

As for the trials themselves, there have been some pretty hectic challenges, one of which resulted in a snake bite that looked seriously painful... and it's not the first time it's occurred.

Watch one of the snake bite horrors. Post continues below.

Across the countless seasons — both in Australia and the UK — a few injuries and medical episodes have taken place, worrying viewers and leaving contestants rattled.

Here's a roundup of some of the most hectic moments, from head injuries, to bad bites, to a collapse.

Janice Dickinson.

Just this week on the UK version of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Her All Stars, American model and media personality Janice Dickinson was injured badly on set.

Image: ITV.