'COVID isn't the biggest threat to my newborn daughter. Climate change is.'

This morning I hugged my newborn daughter extra tightly.

Right now, her health and safety is the most important thing to me. With a deadly pandemic on our doorstep, life is feeling particularly fragile and precious, but that’s not why I’m holding my baby girl so closely…

Recently, representatives from the UN released the most comprehensive report on climate change to date. The report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says, very ominously, that we are “plotting a course to global catastrophe” if we don’t take immediate and drastic action to prevent further climate change by 2030.

My daughter will be eight years old.

With mountains of supporting evidence, the report paints the grimmest of pictures.

A real-life horror show of bushfires, floods, drought, famine and a snowballing humanitarian crisis. Its message is screamed loud and clear by the Olympic champions of the scientific fraternity.

So why isn’t this being taken seriously? As seriously as the COVID-19 pandemic?

We trust experts to advise us when it comes to the pandemic so why do we shrug our shoulders when the world’s best scientists beg us to take urgent steps to slash carbon emissions and reduce global warming?

Internationally, the pandemic has forced us to disrupt our everyday lives like never before.

And, for the most part, the pandemic has united the world against a common threat.

If only we had a similar response to protecting humankind’s one and only home. As the saying goes, there is no Planet B. There won’t be masks or lockdown options for my daughter’s generation.