Halle Berry was told she had one of the 'worst cases' of an STD. It was actually perimenopause.

Halle Berry has opened up about experiencing a herpes scare that turned out to be a case of perimenopause.

During a conversation with First Lady Jill Biden at a women's health summit in Los Angeles, the Oscar-winning actress said that her physician told her she had the "worst case of herpes he'd ever seen".

"First of all, my ego told me that I was going to skip [perimenopause] — I'm very safe, I'm healthy, I managed to get myself off of insulin and manage my diabetes since I’m 20 years old," she said.

Berry said that when she first started dating her boyfriend Van Hunt, who she described as "the man of my dreams," that menopause didn't cross her mind, despite being 54 at the time.

"So we’re having our thing, we’re having sex and everything is great," she said.

However, things took a turn when she started experiencing extreme pain during sex, recalling the time when she woke up one morning, went to the bathroom and felt like there were "razor blades" in her vagina.