When everything feels like a little too much, one of the simplest pick-me-ups is comfort food - think delicious, soothe-the-soul meals that just make you feel good.

This week, our resident social media expert and foodie El Katelaris made three easy and delicious comfort food recipes because she knew that's just what we needed right now.

Bored by water? Here are three fruit-infused water recipes to try with your food. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

From Hailey Bieber's viral "pizza toast" to a giant potato rosti, here are three feel-good recipes you really should try.

1. Hailey Bieber's Pizza Toast.

Image: Supplied.

Ingredients:

Two slices of sourdough bread

Olive oil

One fresh burrata

One tomato

One lemon

Tomato passata

1 teaspoon oregano

Grated parmesan

Method:

1. Preheat oven to 190 degrees celsius.

2. Butter the sourdough slices and drizzle with olive oil on both sides.

3. Pay fry until golden. While frying, slice your tomato thinly and cut lemon into wedges.

4. Place tomato in a bowl and season with lemon, olive oil, salt and pepper.

5. Place sourdough on a tray, break up burrata and spread evenly on bread. Place slices of tomato on top and top with olive oil.