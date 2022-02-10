Over the same WFH lunch? Here are 3 easy and delicious recipes to make this week.

With many of us still working from home at least a few days per week, it's becoming harder and harder to come up with new, exciting meals to eat once midday strikes.

If you're like us, you've probably resorted to quick fixes like canned tuna and rice or given the job to someone else to make food and ordered takeaway. But lunch doesn't need to be that boring or expensive.

This week, our resident social media expert and foodie El Katelaris made three simple and delicious work lunches that'll get you out of your food rut, pronto.

From spicy peanut noodles to Persian Shirazi salad, here are three lunch recipes you really should try now.

1. Spicy Peanut Noodles.

Ingredients:

1 serve noodles of choice

1.5 tbsp peanut butter

1 tbsp chilli oil

2 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp sweet black vinegar

1 clove garlic

Spring onions to garnish

Method:

1. Cook noodles according to the packet instructions.

2. In a bowl, mix peanut butter, chilli oil, soy sauce, sweet black vinegar, garlic and some water from your noodles (about 2 tbsp) and whisk to combine.

3. Add noodles to the bowl and mix together. Top it off with more chilli oil and spring onions. Enjoy!

2. Buffalo Chickpea Salad on Toast.

