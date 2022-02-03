Overnight Weet-Bix, and 2 other genius breakfast recipes to try this week.

Seemingly overnight, TikTok has become THE central hub for food inspiration.

With content creators from around the world sharing their meals and recipes on the social media platform, users are recreating the dishes and quickly making them go viral.

Emily Mariko's salmon and rice, anyone?

This month, the app's top trending food videos are breakfast related, and our resident social media expert and foodie El Katelaris put them to the test.

From the popular overnight Weet-Bix to custard toast, here are three breakfast recipes you really should try this week.

1. Overnight Weet-Bix.

The three variations of overnight Weet-Bix. Image: Supplied.

Main ingredients:

2 Weet-Bix, crushed

1/2 cup milk

Any sweetener of choice (to taste)

130 grams yoghurt

Additional ingredients for strawberry cheesecake flavour:

Strawberries

Strawberry jam

1 tsp lemon juice

Additional ingredients for Biscoff flavour:

1 tsp Biscoff spread

Biscoff biscuits

Additional ingredients for Tiramisu flavour:

1 tsp instant coffee or espresso

Cocoa powder, to sprinkle on top

Method:

1. Crush your Weet-Bix into a Tupperware container, cover with milk and sweetener and mix until it becomes mushy.

2. Add your first layer of desired ingredient (strawberries, Biscoff biscuits, or coffee) before spreading yoghurt on top (and lemon if you're making the strawberry cheesecake flavour).

3. Add your final layer of desired ingredients (jam and strawberries, Biscoff spread and biscuits, or cocoa powder).