"It brings me back to my childhood": 15 women on their go-to comfort food.

For many of us the start of a new year is met with the same unrealistic resolutions that come around every January, whether they be fitness, health or food-related. Get those daily 10,000 steps in, ditch the sugar, learn to run...

But as we settle into our third year of the pandemic, and with Omicron sweeping through our states, we're finding ourselves craving comfort food - the kind of meals that are simple, satisfying, and good for the soul, all nutritional value aside.

We asked the Mamamia community to share their go-to comfort meals. From pasta to cereal, these snacks just hit different.

Claire.

"I've just discovered my new comfort food - french onion potatoes with bacon and a zesty sour cream and lemon and chive dressing. So good."

Image: Supplied.