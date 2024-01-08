celebrity

The very best photos from inside the Golden Globes 2024.

The Golden Globes are done and dusted for another year, but that doesn’t mean the photos aren’t still rolling in.

As Hollywood kicks off its award season, celebrating the best of the best in film and television, the stars are letting their hair down and enjoying another year of box office and rating wins.

Watch: Meghan Markle is not part of the Suits group chat. Post continues below.


Video via Variety.

We’ve already seen the red carpet looks and learned about the drama that took place during the ceremony, but now, our curious minds want to know what happened when the cameras weren't rolling.

We want to see the surprising friendships, the drunk escapades and the celebratory photos of the celebs lucky enough to win something on the night.

Because let’s face it, the stars are just like us... except with a lot more money and everything at their fingertips.

Luckily for us, a photographer was around to capture all the best moments. Take a look below to see all the behind-the-scenes action at the 2024 Golden Globes.

Robert Downey Jr. and Meryl Streep. Image: Getty.

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner. Image: Getty.

America Ferrera, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie. Image: Getty.

Emily Blunt, Bradley Cooper and John Krasinski. Image: Getty.

Taylor Swift and Bill Hader. Image: Getty.

Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri. Image: Getty.

Hari Nef, Greta Gerwig and Kylie Jenner. Image: Getty.

Charles Melton, Lenny Kravitz, Kevin Costner, Colman Domingo, Wolfgang Puck, Nicole Avant. Image: Getty.

Bill Hader and Ali Wong. Image: Getty.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz. Image: Getty.

Angela Bassett. Image: Getty.

Margot Robbie. Image: Getty.

Elle Fanning. Image: Getty.

Ryan Goslin and Jennifer Aniston. Image: Getty.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph. Image: Getty.

Elizabeth Banks, Sarah Snook and Dua Lipa. Image: Getty.

Ali Wong. Image: Getty.

Billie Eilish and Julia Garner. Image: Getty.

Selena Gomez, Florence Pugh and Elizabeth Banks. Image: Getty.

Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht. Image: Getty.

Feature Image: Getty.

