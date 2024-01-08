The very best photos from inside the Golden Globes 2024.

The Golden Globes are done and dusted for another year, but that doesn’t mean the photos aren’t still rolling in.

As Hollywood kicks off its award season, celebrating the best of the best in film and television, the stars are letting their hair down and enjoying another year of box office and rating wins.

We’ve already seen the red carpet looks and learned about the drama that took place during the ceremony, but now, our curious minds want to know what happened when the cameras weren't rolling.

We want to see the surprising friendships, the drunk escapades and the celebratory photos of the celebs lucky enough to win something on the night.

Because let’s face it, the stars are just like us... except with a lot more money and everything at their fingertips.

Luckily for us, a photographer was around to capture all the best moments. Take a look below to see all the behind-the-scenes action at the 2024 Golden Globes.

Robert Downey Jr. and Meryl Streep. Image: Getty.