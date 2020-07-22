The evidence that Bachelor in Paradise's Glenn and Alisha are still together, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. The compelling evidence that Bachelor in Paradise's Glenn and Alisha are still together.

Glenn Smith and Alisha Aitken-Radburn gave us all the feels on last night's episode of Bachelor in Paradise.

The pair seemed to hit things off straight away and later got very close under a pile of banana leaves.

Now, some very compelling evidence has come to light which suggests Glenn and Alisha are still together after the show.

Instagram account Bachie Funny pointed out that a man in a blue jacket, who looks an awful lot like Glenn, is seen kissing a blonde woman in the show's promo trailer.

Glenn also appears to be wearing the exact same blue jacket in one of his Instagram photos, suggesting him and Alisha are one of the couples who make it to the final commitment ceremony.

In more evidence, it looks like Glenn and his fellow co-star Renee Barrett are trying to throw fans off the scent that he's dating Alisha in a series of Instagram comments.

"Love love love," Renee commented on a photo of Glenn's identical twin brother Neil.

"Counting down the days until the borders open," Glenn replied with a winking face emoji.

"Shouldn't be long now," Renee responded.

Glenn and Alisha also appeared to be on the same Darwin holiday with other Bachie contestants but were never photographed together, according Bachie Funny. ﻿

Hmm. Watch this space.