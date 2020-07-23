To catch up on all the Bachelor in Paradise Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor in Paradise hub page.

Jake Ellis really thought he was over his ex-girlfriend Megan Marx when he arrived in Fiji for Bachelor in Paradise season three.

But then, as we saw in the series' first few episodes, he realised he was definitely... not.

On Wednesday night's episode, Jake made the decision to leave the show because he was still in love with his ex, who he met on the first season of the show in 2018.

Speaking to Mamamia following his exit, Jake talked us through exactly what happened following his on screen declaration of love.

He and Megan aren't officially back together, but "we've been taking it slow and we've always been close friends, so we've just been building on that seeing where it leads", he told us.

Jake said he told Megan what was coming when the show aired, but he wanted her to see the entire episode (they watched it together, FYI) without knowing exactly how it played out.

"It was a difficult conversation, like I was in Paradise and trying to find someone else and in fact it made me realise I was very much still in love with her.

"Obviously it was a bit of a shock for her too. It's just taken some time. It's like going back to dating for the first time again, just spending quality time together and just seeing where it leads."



Jake said he went into Bachelor in Paradise thinking he had moved on, but being in that environment brought all his feelings flooding back.