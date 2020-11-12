A 12-year age gap and a famous stepdaughter: Jason Momoa's relationship with Lisa Bonet.

Game of Thrones is no doubt one of the most successful TV shows of the past decade.

The fantasy drama series, which sky-rocketed the careers of Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, and Sophie Turner, generated $2.2 billion (yes, billion) in profits for HBO.

But for actor Jason Momoa, who had a short stint on the show as Khal Drogo, it wasn't quite as successful.

Watch: The things I say while watching Game of Thrones. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

In a new interview with InStyle, the 41-year-old shared that he was "completely in debt" after his character was killed in the first season of the show.

"I mean, we were starving after Game of Thrones," he shared.

"I couldn't get work. It's very challenging when you have babies and you're completely in debt."

It wasn't until five years later that Momoa's financial situation finally improved.

The actor, who has two kids with wife Lisa Bonet, was cast as Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe in 2016, starring in both Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League.

He later appeared in a standalone movie, Aquaman, in 2018, before being cast in the lead role in Apple TV+ series See.

In the coming months, Momoa will appear in sci-fi movie Dune, TV miniseries Zack Snyder's Justice League, and drama Sweet Girl.

But until Jason Momoa hits our screens once again, here's everything you need to know about the actor.