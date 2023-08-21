Separating the women from the girls: The exact moment you can no longer eat #girldinner or do #girlmaths.

Girls are cool and women are not.

That's true online in TikTok world, where Girl Maths and Girl Dinner obsess us, and we're prepping for a Hot Girl Summer and posting about our Hot Girl Walks while listening to Sad Girl Music.

It's true in an aspirational work world, where Girl Bosses have been around so long they've already been cancelled and resurrected.

And it was true way back in the '90s when a group of grown women dressed up as different flavours of femininity and called it Girl Power.

And, of course, it's true in our actual, real lives, where we will happily label any gatherings with our girlfriends (there I go again):

Girls' Night.

Girls' Trip.

Girls' Weekend.

Substitute the word 'girl' for the word 'woman' in any of these contexts, and the vibe shifts. That sounds serious. Is that about... feminism? Will that be... depressing?

Hello, Girls.

Yeah The Girls.

Let's Go, Girls.

Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.

See, girls are cool. Women are not.

I don't mean to be a buzzkill. But let's be clear here, girls.

In these zeitgeisty internet examples, there's a precise moment when your girl-dom ends and your womanhood begins, and it's not turning 18. It's the moment you leave behind a perceived frivolous freedom and start being responsible for other people. Which is a job women do – for free – and girls do not.

Are you still doing "girl maths" when you're working out the household food budget? Is it still "girl dinner" when you're cooking for a stretched tableful, every damn night? Nope, and nope.

Those things are boring and drudgey. Serious. Like being a woman.