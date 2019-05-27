A missing member and a midnight heist: The Spice Girls' journey to a worldwide phenomenon.

As a 22-year-old, Geri Halliwell was struggling to make ends meet, at one point juggling five different jobs in a week to fund sessions in a studio.

She wanted to be somebody, but becoming somebody was the tough part. Housekeeping, bartending, looking after kids. None of it was very glamorous.

Then she saw an ad in a trade magazine – it was the 90s, there was no social media or job sites – calling for young “streetwise” women to audition for an all-female pop act on Friday March 4, 1993.

It sounded perfect… but Geri couldn’t make it. She would be overseas visiting her grandmother.

Approximately 400 women with similar hopes and dreams did make it. They were placed in groups of 10 and danced to Stay by British R&B group Eternal, then made to perform a solo song of their choice.

Only 12 made the cut for the second round of auditions: Among them were Victoria Adams, Melanie Brown and Melanie Chisholm.

After returning from Spain, Geri felt compelled to ring the men who had placed the ad, Chris and Bob Herbert from Heart Management. She’d kept the ad stuck to her mirror for weeks and well, something just felt right. She asked if they were still looking for talent – they were, and they invited her to the second audition.

A week later, Victoria, Melanie B, Melanie C, Geri and another woman, Michelle Stephenson, were selected to be members of the girl band named Touch.